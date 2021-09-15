Most California Residents Against Removing Governor Newsom After 67% of Votes Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) More than half of the residents of the US's state of California ” slightly over 65% ” voted against recalling Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom after 67% of ballots counted, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk.

With more than 5.6 million California residents rejecting the recall effort, nearly 35%, or some 3 million people, seek to remove Newsom from office.

In April, California residents gathered 1.6 million petition signatures, upset over Newsom's lockdown and other draconian measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, as well as poor economic policies and other issues. The state's Elections Office set September 14 as the date for the gubernatorial recall election.

California is the only US state that has ever succeeded in recalling its governor ” in 2003, Gray Davis was replaced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.