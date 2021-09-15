UrduPoint.com

Most California Residents Against Removing Governor Newsom After 67% Of Votes Counted

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

Most California Residents Against Removing Governor Newsom After 67% of Votes Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) More than half of the residents of the US's state of California ” slightly over 65% ” voted against recalling Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom after 67% of ballots counted, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk.

With more than 5.6 million California residents rejecting the recall effort, nearly 35%, or some 3 million people, seek to remove Newsom from office.

In April, California residents gathered 1.6 million petition signatures, upset over Newsom's lockdown and other draconian measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, as well as poor economic policies and other issues. The state's Elections Office set September 14 as the date for the gubernatorial recall election.

California is the only US state that has ever succeeded in recalling its governor ” in 2003, Gray Davis was replaced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Related Topics

Election Governor Poor Arnold Schwarzenegger April September From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 73 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 73 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 Int'l democracy day is being observed today

Int'l democracy day is being observed today

21 minutes ago
 20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive e ..

20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive enhanced domestic contracts

44 minutes ago
 Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude â€˜Se ..

Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude â€˜Seeds for the Future 2021â€™ Pro ..

1 hour ago
 Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan ..

Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the FRG discussed the issu ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.