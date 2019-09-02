Multiple Casualties in Missile Strike on Yemeni Military Camp - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Multiple fighters loyal to the Yemeni government were killed or injured on Monday when their camp near the city of Taizz was hit by missiles, pro-rebel media said.

"A number of Yemeni military personnel was wounded and killed," Al-Masirah tv quoted the Houthi opposition movement as saying.

Khalid Bin Al Waleed in the Mawza district west of Taiz is the largest military base on the Yemeni coast. The Saudi-backed Yemeni government army gained control of it in July 2017.