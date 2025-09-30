Open Menu

Muslim Nations Endorse Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, UAE, and other states welcomed President Trump’s proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and a two-state solution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2025) The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt have welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a joint statement, the Muslim nations praised the initiative, which includes rebuilding Gaza, preventing the forced displacement of Palestinians, ensuring a ceasefire, and advancing a comprehensive peace process. The statement also highlighted President Trump’s assurance that the annexation of the West Bank would not be permitted.

The ministers affirmed their readiness to engage with the U.S. and other parties in a constructive manner to finalize the agreement and ensure its implementation, aimed at achieving peace, security, and stability in the region.

The joint communiqué reiterated a commitment to work with the United States toward a comprehensive accord to end the war in Gaza. The proposed plan envisions full humanitarian assistance for Gaza, prevention of forced displacement, the release of hostages, security guarantees for all sides, complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, reconstruction of Gaza, and the integration of Gaza and the West Bank into a unified Palestinian state under the two-state solution.

The statement concluded that these steps are essential for the peace and security of the region in line with international law

Related Topics

Pakistan Egypt Gaza Bank Qatar Indonesia United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Muslim All Agreement

Recent Stories

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025 ..

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26

37 seconds ago
 Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire pl ..

Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match ..

Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa

3 minutes ago
 Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

2 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Octo ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for October

2 hours ago
 Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China

Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China

2 hours ago
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

2 hours ago
 Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in ..

Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in first nine months

2 hours ago
 School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozen ..

School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over p ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in M ..

UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World