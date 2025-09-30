Muslim Nations Endorse Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, UAE, and other states welcomed President Trump’s proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and a two-state solution.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2025) The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt have welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.
In a joint statement, the Muslim nations praised the initiative, which includes rebuilding Gaza, preventing the forced displacement of Palestinians, ensuring a ceasefire, and advancing a comprehensive peace process. The statement also highlighted President Trump’s assurance that the annexation of the West Bank would not be permitted.
The ministers affirmed their readiness to engage with the U.S. and other parties in a constructive manner to finalize the agreement and ensure its implementation, aimed at achieving peace, security, and stability in the region.
The joint communiqué reiterated a commitment to work with the United States toward a comprehensive accord to end the war in Gaza. The proposed plan envisions full humanitarian assistance for Gaza, prevention of forced displacement, the release of hostages, security guarantees for all sides, complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, reconstruction of Gaza, and the integration of Gaza and the West Bank into a unified Palestinian state under the two-state solution.
The statement concluded that these steps are essential for the peace and security of the region in line with international law
