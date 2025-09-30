Open Menu

5.0-magnitude Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 10:45 AM

PORT MORESBY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake's epicentre was located 127 kilometres west of Kokopo at a depth of 68.2 kilometres.

Papua New Guinea lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for high seismic and volcanic activity and home to 90 percent of the world’s active volcanoes.

