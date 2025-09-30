Open Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Attack Targeting Church In Michigan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 09:30 AM

UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the attack that targeted a church in Michigan, United States, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE’s expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of the United States, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in this heinous attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Condemnation UAE United States United Arab Emirates Criminals Church All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025

52 minutes ago
 Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Ba ..

Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Bank, Security Council told

7 hours ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda

AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda

7 hours ago
 Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour b ..

Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award fo ..

8 hours ago
 Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinati ..

Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere ..

8 hours ago
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab P ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger

9 hours ago
 Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Se ..

Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attra ..

9 hours ago
 Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustratio ..

Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The ..

10 hours ago
 Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to ..

Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitati ..

10 hours ago
 Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate ch ..

Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate change

10 hours ago
 Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic pa ..

Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic partnership: Envoy

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East