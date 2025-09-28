2025 China International Confucius Cultural Festival Opens In E China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The opening ceremony of the 2025 China International Confucius Cultural Festival illuminated Qufu, in east China's Shandong Province, on Saturday evening under the theme "For a world of shared peace and harmony with benevolence and ancient rituals." The event also featured the 20th UNESCO Confucius prize for Literacy, which honored outstanding global projects in education and lifelong learning.
Lin Wu, secretary of the Communist Party of China Shandong Provincial Committee, said the festival seeks to advance global governance initiatives, foster peaceful coexistence among nations and cultures, and contribute to a fairer international order.
"As a major hub of population, culture, and economy, Shandong is both a birthplace of Chinese civilization and Confucian culture. The principle of harmony and coexistence is central to Confucian thought and deeply ingrained in the Chinese national identity," he noted.
"Shandong plans to leverage its unique advantages to strengthen cultural exchanges, deepen industrial cooperation, and promote governance innovation, contributing to a better, harmonious world.
" The launch of a Confucius-themed study tour and the unveiling of results from the global Gen Z contest "Confucius in My Eyes" – with photos, short videos and prose – added youthful energy to the event. A dramatic performance highlighted the profound cultural heritage and contemporary significance of Confucianism, telling the story of Confucius and China to the world.
The festival, hosted by the Shandong Provincial Government, China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO, continues its dual-site format with main events in Qufu, Shandong Province, and a sub-site in Quzhou, Zhejiang Province. The festival emphasizes its international character, deepens the integration of culture and tourism and serves the promotion of Chinese culture and the exchange of civilizations worldwide.
