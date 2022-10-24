UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Air Force Kills At Least 50 People In Strike On Separatist Group Concert - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Myanmar Air Force Kills at Least 50 People in Strike on Separatist Group Concert - Reports

Myanmar's air force conducted an air strike against a village located on territory controlled by the separatist Kachin Independence Army (KIA), killing at least 50 people, mostly civilians, during a concert celebrating the Kachin Independence Organization's (KIO) anniversary, the Irrawaddy news portal reported on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Myanmar's air force conducted an air strike against a village located on territory controlled by the separatist Kachin Independence Army (KIA), killing at least 50 people, mostly civilians, during a concert celebrating the Kachin Independence Organization's (KIO) anniversary, the Irrawaddy news portal reported on Monday.

The strike was conducted at around 8.30 p. m. local time (14:00 GMT) on Sunday and targeted an outdoor theater near the city of Hpakant where a concert was taking place marking the anniversary of the KIO, an organization that has been fighting for the autonomy of Kachin State in northern Myanmar.

Several high-ranking KIA officers were among those killed, and as many as 100 people were injured, according to the news portal.

"The hatred felt by the Kachin people for the military has just soared.

The revolution will therefore only get stronger. The Kachin people and KIA will redouble their efforts in the Spring Revolution to uproot the military dictatorship," KIA/KIO spokesperson Colonel Naw Bu told the Irrawaddy.

The Kachin Independence Organization was established in 1960 to protect the rights of the Kachin peoples, an ethnic minority group, within Myanmar, and to fight for broad autonomy for the state where they live. The KIA is the military wing of the KIO, which has been fighting the Burmese government since the 1960s. After Myanmar gained its independence from the United Kingdom in 1948, the central authorities and the military groups of national minorities waged a civil war in the country until the 1990s.

Experts believe that a new escalation of the civil war has been taking place since the military grabbed power in Myanmar in February 2021.

Related Topics

Injured Army Minority Independence United Kingdom Myanmar February Sunday Dictator From Government Kia P

Recent Stories

Govt to acquire investigation reports from Kenyan ..

Govt to acquire investigation reports from Kenyan govt in Arshad Sharif case: Mu ..

1 minute ago
 VC FUUAST welcomes holding awareness campaign on O ..

VC FUUAST welcomes holding awareness campaign on Osteoporosis in varsity

1 minute ago
 Balighur Rehman condoles demise of journalist Arsh ..

Balighur Rehman condoles demise of journalist Arshad Sharif

1 minute ago
 CEO for providing every possible facility to HESCO ..

CEO for providing every possible facility to HESCO employees

1 minute ago
 Use of Violence to Advance Political Goals in Liby ..

Use of Violence to Advance Political Goals in Libya 'Unacceptable' - US Deputy E ..

5 minutes ago
 DIG,SSP attends Diwali function in Mirpurkhas

DIG,SSP attends Diwali function in Mirpurkhas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.