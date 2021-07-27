Myanmar Election Commission Cancels 2020 General Election Results - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Myanmar's Union Election Commission nullified the results of the general election held last November, opposition channel Mizzima tv reported on Tuesday.

The outcome of the election was canceled based on "large-scale breaches of electoral legislation," according to the report.

The cancellation of results paves the way for a forcible dissolution of the National League for Democracy (NLD), which secured a landslide victory in the 2020 vote, the broadcaster said.

In November 2020, Myanmar's military launched an investigation into the NLD over electoral fraud, accusing the former ruling party of stuffing some 1.

3 million ballots. The NLD's refusal to comment on the findings of the probe was later used by the military to justify the introduction of a state of emergency and the seizure of power in a February coup.

The coup sparked months of protests which left scores of civilians killed, as estimated by human right activists. Ousted lawmakers and activists, designated terrorist by the military junta, have formed a shadow National Unity Government, whose aim is to consolidate anti-military activists and reverse the coup.