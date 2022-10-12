UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Plans To Buy 6Mln Tonnes Of Fuel Annually From Russia - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Myanmar intends to purchase 2 million tonnes of gasoline and about 4 million tonnes of diesel per year from Russia, and negotiations are underway to determine the Currency of payments, the country's Ambassador in Moscow Lwin Oo told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Myanmar wants to buy 2 million tonnes of gasoline and 4.2 million tonnes of diesel per year from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with our Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing and has already agreed to these deliveries, we are now coordinating the details of payments ” to make them in rubles or in Yuan," the ambassador said on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week in Moscow.

According to the diplomat, the delegation to Moscow's energy week consists of Myanmar's union ministers, including Energy Minister Myo Myint Oo and Electricity Minister Thaung Khan.

Russian Energy Week 2022 takes place from October 12-14. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

