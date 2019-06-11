Mystery surrounds American deaths in Dominican Republic

US authorities are scrambling to get to the bottom of a rash of deaths of US tourists in the Dominican Republic, with the number of reported fatalities over the past year now rising to six

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :US authorities are scrambling to get to the bottom of a rash of deaths of US tourists in the Dominican Republic , with the number of reported fatalities over the past year now rising to six.

Three people whose deaths have been confirmed all arrived on May 25 in San Pedro de Macoris, a seaside resort in the south of the Caribbean country, Dominican authorities said.

Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, booked a room with her husband at the Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville hotel.

She lost consciousness on the day of her arrival after going out on the balcony. She could not be revived by her husband or hotel medical staff.

Cynthia Day, 49, and Edward Holmes, 63, stayed in an adjacent hotel, Grand Bahia Principe La Romana. The couple from Maryland was found dead on May 30 in their room by hotel staff.

According to the Dominican Prosecutor's Office, the three victims died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema. Schaup-Werner also had a heart attack.