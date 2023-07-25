Nagorno-Karabakh Facing Serious Humanitarian Crisis - Armenian Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Nagorno-Karabakh is currently facing a serious humanitarian crisis, and the situation is only getting worse, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Tuesday.

"There is now a serious humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. As I have already noted, the situation is very close to a real humanitarian catastrophe. The situation is getting more serious hour by hour. Neither food products nor medicines are being delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh. Gas, electricity have been cut off," Mirzoyan said at a trilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Armenian minister also urged Azerbaijan to stop the blockade of the region to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, warning that it will have negative consequences for the negotiation process.

On July 11, Azerbaijan's State Border Service said that the traffic through the Lachin checkpoint had been suspended due to an investigation into alleged smuggling by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) into the disputed region. The organization said it regretted that four hired drivers, who were not ICRC staff members, had tried to transport some commercial goods in their own vehicles, which were temporarily displaying the ICRC emblem. The Armenian Foreign Ministry, in turn, called on the international community to make additional efforts to lift the ongoing blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Lachin corridor is the only land route linking Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region.