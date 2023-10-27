Open Menu

Namibia Hosts Art Festival To Promote Intercultural Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Namibia hosts art festival to promote intercultural cooperation

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) -- Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF) kicked off Friday evening in the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

Held annually since 2021, the festival promotes intercultural cooperation through various aspects of culture. Otjomuise is derived from the local indigenous Otjiherero language name for Windhoek, which means "place of steam."

The festival features diverse artistic activities in various locations around the city, including small-scale installations, screenings, murals, performances, and interactive public engagements by artists from Windhoek and other parts of the country.

"The aim is to showcase talent, create opportunities for exchange to boost the industry, and unite life and art in a unique way," said Desiree Mentor, public relations officer of the OLAF.

According to Mentor, since its inception in 2021, the festival has become a cultural platform that offers growth prospects for the art and creative industries that have yet to be fully explored by the southern African nation.

Related Topics

Exchange Windhoek From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

7 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

7 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

8 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

10 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From World