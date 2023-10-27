Namibia hosts art festival to promote intercultural cooperation

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) -- Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF) kicked off Friday evening in the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

Held annually since 2021, the festival promotes intercultural cooperation through various aspects of culture. Otjomuise is derived from the local indigenous Otjiherero language name for Windhoek, which means "place of steam."

The festival features diverse artistic activities in various locations around the city, including small-scale installations, screenings, murals, performances, and interactive public engagements by artists from Windhoek and other parts of the country.

"The aim is to showcase talent, create opportunities for exchange to boost the industry, and unite life and art in a unique way," said Desiree Mentor, public relations officer of the OLAF.

According to Mentor, since its inception in 2021, the festival has become a cultural platform that offers growth prospects for the art and creative industries that have yet to be fully explored by the southern African nation.