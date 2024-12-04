Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

(@Abdulla99267510)

WINDHOEK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2024) Nandi Ndayitwah, a candidate from the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) party, has been elected as Namibia’s first female president in the country’s presidential elections.

According to reports, the 72-year-old Nandi secured 57% of the votes in the presidential elections, eliminating the need for a runoff vote.

Foreign media reports suggested that Nandi Ndayitwah’s victory will further strengthen her party, which has been in power for the past 34 years.

It may be mentioned here that Namibia gained independence from South Africa in 1990, and since then, the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) party has governed the country.