Nandi Ndayitwah Elected As Namibia’s First Female President
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2024 | 05:03 PM
72-year-old Nandi has secured 57% of votes in presidential elections, eliminating need for a runoff vote
WINDHOEK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2024) Nandi Ndayitwah, a candidate from the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) party, has been elected as Namibia’s first female president in the country’s presidential elections.
According to reports, the 72-year-old Nandi secured 57% of the votes in the presidential elections, eliminating the need for a runoff vote.
Foreign media reports suggested that Nandi Ndayitwah’s victory will further strengthen her party, which has been in power for the past 34 years.
It may be mentioned here that Namibia gained independence from South Africa in 1990, and since then, the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) party has governed the country.
Recent Stories
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,0476 minutes ago
-
Amazon launches new tool to tackle AI hallucinations26 minutes ago
-
China launches new remote-sensing satellite26 minutes ago
-
Japan intends to engage China toward resolving outstanding issues26 minutes ago
-
Thousands march demanding S. Korea president resign over martial law debacle36 minutes ago
-
Germany raids target Iraqi ring smuggling migrants to UK36 minutes ago
-
Japan's welfare applications hit decade-high36 minutes ago
-
Russia sentences man in Crimea to 15 years for treason36 minutes ago
-
French government risks falling in no-confidence vote36 minutes ago
-
OECD warns of protectionism weeks before Trump return46 minutes ago
-
Nearly 900,000 foreign tourists visit Cambodia's famed Angkor in first 11 months of 202446 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka to introduce bills on preventing financial crimes56 minutes ago