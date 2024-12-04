Open Menu

Nandi Ndayitwah Elected As Namibia’s First Female President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2024 | 05:03 PM

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

72-year-old Nandi has secured 57% of votes in presidential elections, eliminating need for a runoff vote

WINDHOEK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2024) Nandi Ndayitwah, a candidate from the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) party, has been elected as Namibia’s first female president in the country’s presidential elections.

According to reports, the 72-year-old Nandi secured 57% of the votes in the presidential elections, eliminating the need for a runoff vote.

Foreign media reports suggested that Nandi Ndayitwah’s victory will further strengthen her party, which has been in power for the past 34 years.

It may be mentioned here that Namibia gained independence from South Africa in 1990, and since then, the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) party has governed the country.

