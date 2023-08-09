Open Menu

NASA Artemis II Manned Flight In 2024 Won't Enter Lunar Orbit - Mission Commander

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 02:30 AM

NASA Artemis II Manned Flight in 2024 Won't Enter Lunar Orbit - Mission Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) NASA's planned Artemis II first deep space manned flight of its new Moon Mission spacecraft is not planned to enter into any orbit around the lunar satellite, Mission Commander Reid Wiseman told reporters at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"I don't think we are going into lunar orbit on this one," Wiseman, the designated mission commander, told a press conference on Tuesday.

Artemis II is currently planned to make three ever more wide-ranging earth-orbiting flights including one that would take it beyond the orbit of the Moon, Wiseman acknowledged.

But at no point would it make any on-course corrections to take it directly into orbit around the Moon, he said.

Artemis II is planned as a preparatory flight for Artemis III, which is scheduled to return US astronauts to the lunar surface in December 2025 for the first time in more than 53 years, including the first female US astronaut and first US astronaut of color to walk on the lunar surface, NASA officials have previously said.

Related Topics

Wiseman Florida December

Recent Stories

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

2 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

3 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

3 hours ago
Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

3 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

3 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

3 hours ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

3 hours ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From World