NASA Hopes China Shares Data Obtained During Chang'e Lunar Mission With Scientists

Tue 24th November 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) NASA said in a statement it hoped China would share data obtained during the Chang'e lunar mission.

"With Chang'e 5, China has launched an effort to join the U.S. & the former Soviet Union in obtaining lunar samples," NASA said on Twitter.

"We hope China shares its data with the global scientific community to enhance our understanding of the Moon like our Apollo missions did & the Artemis program will," it said.

On Monday, China launched the Chang'e 5 lunar lander, which is to land on the Moon and return samples of its soil to Earth. The mission is designed for 23 days. The device is expected to bring about 2 kilograms of lunar soil to Earth. If successful, the Chang'e-5 mission will be the first mission since the late 1970s to deliver regolith to Earth. Previously, only the Soviet Union and the United States managed to do this.

