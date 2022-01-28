UrduPoint.com

NASA Says Looks Forward To Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts For Scheduled Training

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 12:20 AM

NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

NASA looks forward to welcoming Russian cosmonauts for their scheduled training at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Texas, the agency told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) NASA looks forward to welcoming Russian cosmonauts for their scheduled training at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Texas, the agency told Sputnik.

"NASA looks forward to welcoming our international partner cosmonauts for their scheduled training at the agency's Johnson Space Center," the statement said.

On Wednesday, the Russian state space agency, Roscosmos, said that the United States issued a visa to Russian cosmonaut Nikolai Chub, who will undergo training in Texas before his flight to the International Space Station, after refusing him one last week.

Anna Kikina, Russia's only active female cosmonaut, also received a visa for training. Roscosmos wants to send Kikina to space aboard a US Crew Dragon spacecraft in 2022.

Related Topics

Russia United States Visa

Recent Stories

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

41 seconds ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

43 seconds ago
 Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme ..

Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme Court by End of February

44 seconds ago
 FBR appeal citizens to ensure computerized invoice ..

FBR appeal citizens to ensure computerized invoice during shopping

47 seconds ago
 Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of ..

Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of Current US Supreme Court Term ..

22 minutes ago
 Parliament to Elect New President of Iraq on Febru ..

Parliament to Elect New President of Iraq on February 7

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>