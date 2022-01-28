NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

NASA looks forward to welcoming Russian cosmonauts for their scheduled training at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Texas, the agency told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) NASA looks forward to welcoming Russian cosmonauts for their scheduled training at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Texas, the agency told Sputnik.

"NASA looks forward to welcoming our international partner cosmonauts for their scheduled training at the agency's Johnson Space Center," the statement said.

On Wednesday, the Russian state space agency, Roscosmos, said that the United States issued a visa to Russian cosmonaut Nikolai Chub, who will undergo training in Texas before his flight to the International Space Station, after refusing him one last week.

Anna Kikina, Russia's only active female cosmonaut, also received a visa for training. Roscosmos wants to send Kikina to space aboard a US Crew Dragon spacecraft in 2022.