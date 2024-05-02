National exhibition of school students' art performances, works to be launched

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) China's Ministry of education said recently that it is set to organize a national exhibition showcasing the artistic talents of Primary and secondary school students.

The exhibition, the eighth of its kind, will feature a wide range of performance-based projects, including vocal and instrumental music, dance, drama, and recitation.

Additionally, various art-based works such as painting, calligraphy, seal cutting, films, television productions, and handicrafts will also be displayed.

Following a series of exhibitions held at the school, county, city and provincial levels from April to December this year, a live exhibition at the national level will take place from January to May 2025.

The national live exhibition, jointly hosted by the ministry and the local government of the city of Changsha in central China's Hunan Province, will feature on-site performances by students, art exhibitions, student social practice activities, as well as opening and closing ceremonies.