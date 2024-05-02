Open Menu

National Exhibition Of School Students' Art Performances, Works To Be Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

National exhibition of school students' art performances, works to be launched

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) China's Ministry of education said recently that it is set to organize a national exhibition showcasing the artistic talents of Primary and secondary school students.

The exhibition, the eighth of its kind, will feature a wide range of performance-based projects, including vocal and instrumental music, dance, drama, and recitation.

Additionally, various art-based works such as painting, calligraphy, seal cutting, films, television productions, and handicrafts will also be displayed.

Following a series of exhibitions held at the school, county, city and provincial levels from April to December this year, a live exhibition at the national level will take place from January to May 2025.

The national live exhibition, jointly hosted by the ministry and the local government of the city of Changsha in central China's Hunan Province, will feature on-site performances by students, art exhibitions, student social practice activities, as well as opening and closing ceremonies.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Education China Student Changsha January April May December TV From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

29 minutes ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

14 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

18 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

18 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

20 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

20 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

22 hours ago

More Stories From World