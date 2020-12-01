UrduPoint.com
NATO Foreign Ministers To Hold 2-Day Online Meeting Starting From Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:10 AM

NATO Foreign Ministers to Hold 2-Day Online Meeting Starting From Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) A virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member states is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday and will be held in the virtual format.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will make opening remarks before a session and hold a press conference after.

Wednesday sessions will include representatives of NATO partner countries. Foreign ministers of Finland, Sweden, Australia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Georgia and Ukraine have been invited to attend, as well as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

More Stories From World

