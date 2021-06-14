NATO Leaders Commit to Adapt, Improve Cyberdefense Capabilities - Communique

NATO leaders agreed to advance and improve technologies to ensure security in cyberspace, according to a communique issued on Monday after the alliance's summit in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO leaders agreed to advance and improve technologies to ensure security in cyberspace, according to a communique issued on Monday after the alliance's summit in Brussels.

"Resilience and the ability to detect, prevent, mitigate, and respond to vulnerabilities and intrusions is critical, as demonstrated by malicious cyber actors' exploitation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NATO as an organisation will therefore continue to adapt and improve its cyber defences," the communique read.