UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO To Hold 1st Youth Summer On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

NATO to Hold 1st Youth Summer on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is set to hold its first-ever youth summit on Monday, November 9.

The event will be hosted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and gather people aged 18 to 35 from both allied and partner countries.

The event will take place online and feature a series of discussions as well as a conversation with Stoltenberg himself.

The secretary general is expected to create the NATO 2030 Young Leaders, a group of 14 people who will advise him on the NATO 2030 initiative launched by Stoltenberg to make the alliance more effective in the future.

Related Topics

NATO Young Alliance November Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

UAE oil reserves reach 97.8b barrels in 2019

9 hours ago

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

12 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

13 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

13 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.