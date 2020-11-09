NATO to Hold 1st Youth Summer on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is set to hold its first-ever youth summit on Monday, November 9.

The event will be hosted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and gather people aged 18 to 35 from both allied and partner countries.

The event will take place online and feature a series of discussions as well as a conversation with Stoltenberg himself.

The secretary general is expected to create the NATO 2030 Young Leaders, a group of 14 people who will advise him on the NATO 2030 initiative launched by Stoltenberg to make the alliance more effective in the future.