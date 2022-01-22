UrduPoint.com

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence Of Forces In Eastern Part - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 12:40 AM

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

NATO will not abandon the presence of its forces in the eastern flank, NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) NATO will not abandon the presence of its forces in the eastern flank, NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Moscow's proposals for security guarantees included the withdrawal of NATO forces from Bulgaria and Romania, which had joined the alliance after 1997.

"NATO will not renounce our ability to protect and defend each other, including with the presence of troops in the eastern part of the Alliance," she said.

She added that the alliance remained "vigilant and continues to assess the need to reinforce the eastern part of our Alliance.

"

NATO will strengthen collective defense in response to deterioration of the security environment, she said.

"Russia's demands would create first and second class NATO members, which we cannot accept. We reject any idea of spheres of influence in Europe. We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defence," Lungescu said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Alliance Bulgaria Romania From

Recent Stories

US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have S ..

US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US ..

White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Pl ..

3 minutes ago
 Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit ..

Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit Ukraine on February 7-8 - Pra ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through ..

PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through kick backs: Farrukh

3 minutes ago
 Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter re ..

Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter ready to testify before Stoke Wh ..

30 minutes ago
 Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Respon ..

Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Response to US Flight Suspensions - ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.