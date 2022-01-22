NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) NATO will not abandon the presence of its forces in the eastern flank, NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Moscow's proposals for security guarantees included the withdrawal of NATO forces from Bulgaria and Romania, which had joined the alliance after 1997.

"NATO will not renounce our ability to protect and defend each other, including with the presence of troops in the eastern part of the Alliance," she said.

She added that the alliance remained "vigilant and continues to assess the need to reinforce the eastern part of our Alliance.

NATO will strengthen collective defense in response to deterioration of the security environment, she said.

"Russia's demands would create first and second class NATO members, which we cannot accept. We reject any idea of spheres of influence in Europe. We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defence," Lungescu said.