Nature Reserve In China's Hunan Sees Migratory Bird Population Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Nature reserve in China's Hunan sees migratory bird population surge

CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) -- East Dongting Lake National Nature Reserve in central China's Hunan Province had recorded over 93,000 migratory birds this year by the end of November, a sharp population increase of 27,000 from the same period last year, according to its administration bureau.

Dongting Lake, located in central China's Hunan Province, is the second-largest freshwater lake in the country.

As an important habitat for birds migrating along the East Asia-Australasia route, the eastern region of Dongting Lake has embraced its peak season for wintering birds, the bureau said.

The reserve has continuously restored more than 1,500 hectares of wetland to create a better environment for migratory birds.

Daily patrols and monitoring work have also been strengthened, and extensive publicity work has been undertaken to increase awareness of the need to protect migratory birds, said Gao Dali, deputy head of the reserve's administration bureau.

