Nearly 100 People Injured In Catalonia Unrest On Wednesday - Medics

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 01:59 PM

Almost 100 people sought medical assistance on Wednesday as a result of the continuing unrest in Catalonia, a local emergency service wrote on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Almost 100 people sought medical assistance on Wednesday as a result of the continuing unrest in Catalonia, a local emergency service wrote on Twitter.

The protests in Catalonia erupted on Monday after the Spanish Supreme Court handed prison terms of up to 13 years to nine out of 12 Catalan politicians who had been on trial over the 2017 independence referendum. The rallies subsequently turned violent, with protesters blocking roads as well as setting garbage cans and cars on fire. Earlier, media reported that the Wednesday protests left 41 people injured across Catalonia.

According to the fresh data, the greatest number of people who sought medical help in the wake of the protests was registered in Barcelona, it totaled 57 people.

Another 14 people were injured in Manresa, 12 in Lleida, nine in Girona, two in Tarragona, one in Sils and Salien each.

More than 20,000 people reportedly joined the Wednesday protests in the region. Some of them threw Molotov cocktails and bottles with acid at police officers. At least 20 people were detained, the regional police said.

In addition, columns of protesters from five Catalan cities have set off for Barcelona to join a general strike on Friday.

