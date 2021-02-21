UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly Dozen People Detained As Riots Continue In Catalonia - Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 03:10 AM

Nearly Dozen People Detained as Riots Continue in Catalonia - Police

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Riots caused by the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel continued for the fifth day in a row, at least 11 people were detained on Saturday, Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of Catalonia, said.

"10:28 pm [21:28 GMT on Saturday] Violent actions continue by small groups scattered in Barcelona. In Lleida and Tarragona the riots have ended. 11 Detained so far: one in Lleida, two in Tarragona and 8 in Barcelona," Mossos d'Esquadra said on Twitter.

According to police, at least nine people were injured during the Saturday protests.

On Saturday, demonstrations were held in over 20 Spanish cities. In Barcelona, protesters threw rocks and other objects at police. In Madrid, demonstrations were held amid heavy police presence and young people resorted to simple insults against law enforcement officers.

On Friday, at least four people were detained amid the protests (two in Barcelona and two others in Girona), according to Mossos d'Esquadra. Protesters overturned trash cans, set up barricades, smashed shop windows, looted shops and threw various objects at law enforcement officers.

In 2018, Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel was sentenced to nine months in prison for glorifying terrorism and slandering the Spanish monarchy in more than 60 tweets published between 2014 and 2016, as well as in one of his songs posted on YouTube. The rapper was supposed to voluntarily report to prison earlier this month but refused to do so. He was arrested on Tuesday, February 16.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Twitter Young Tarragona Barcelona Madrid February 2016 2018 YouTube

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

3 hours ago

‘DhabiSat’ lifts off to International Space St ..

3 hours ago

CEO of Tawazun addresses challenges facing UAE def ..

3 hours ago

Football: English Premier League table

3 hours ago

Football: English Premier League results

3 hours ago

Mum's the word as Iapichino breaks world U20 indoo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.