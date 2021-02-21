Nearly Dozen People Detained as Riots Continue in Catalonia - Police

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Riots caused by the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel continued for the fifth day in a row, at least 11 people were detained on Saturday, Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of Catalonia, said.

"10:28 pm [21:28 GMT on Saturday] Violent actions continue by small groups scattered in Barcelona. In Lleida and Tarragona the riots have ended. 11 Detained so far: one in Lleida, two in Tarragona and 8 in Barcelona," Mossos d'Esquadra said on Twitter.

According to police, at least nine people were injured during the Saturday protests.

On Saturday, demonstrations were held in over 20 Spanish cities. In Barcelona, protesters threw rocks and other objects at police. In Madrid, demonstrations were held amid heavy police presence and young people resorted to simple insults against law enforcement officers.

On Friday, at least four people were detained amid the protests (two in Barcelona and two others in Girona), according to Mossos d'Esquadra. Protesters overturned trash cans, set up barricades, smashed shop windows, looted shops and threw various objects at law enforcement officers.

In 2018, Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel was sentenced to nine months in prison for glorifying terrorism and slandering the Spanish monarchy in more than 60 tweets published between 2014 and 2016, as well as in one of his songs posted on YouTube. The rapper was supposed to voluntarily report to prison earlier this month but refused to do so. He was arrested on Tuesday, February 16.