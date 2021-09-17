UrduPoint.com

Necessary To Work With Interim Afghan Government - Putin

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:49 PM

Necessary to Work With Interim Afghan Government - Putin

It is necessary to work with the interim Afghan government, even though it can not be called representative, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) It is necessary to work with the interim Afghan government, even though it can not be called representative, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The Taliban movement (banned in Russia), having become practically the sovereign master of the country, has formed its own government, which has assumed responsibility for the future of Afghanistan.

This is an interim government, as the Taliban themselves say, and cannot be called truly representative or inclusive. We do not see representatives of other ethnic groups here. But it seems that, of course, it is also necessary to work with him. And as for the recognition (of current Afghan authorities), I think I agree with those who have spoken on this score, we need to agree on our position on this issue," Putin told the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Shanghai Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

Accused carrying head money of Rs 2mn arrested

Accused carrying head money of Rs 2mn arrested

23 seconds ago
 Students score highest marks ever in Peshawar boar ..

Students score highest marks ever in Peshawar board exams

24 seconds ago
 Putin Says Russia Spent Over 4.5% of GDP to Suppor ..

Putin Says Russia Spent Over 4.5% of GDP to Support Citizens Amid Pandemic

26 seconds ago
 Russia Sends 2 Soyuz Rockets to Guiana Space Cente ..

Russia Sends 2 Soyuz Rockets to Guiana Space Center - Roscosmos

29 seconds ago
 Putin to Discuss Russia's General Vote With Electi ..

Putin to Discuss Russia's General Vote With Election Chief on Monday - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 La Francophonie Suspends Guinea From Organization ..

La Francophonie Suspends Guinea From Organization Over Military Coup

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.