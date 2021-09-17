Necessary to Work With Interim Afghan Government - Putin

It is necessary to work with the interim Afghan government, even though it can not be called representative, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

"The Taliban movement (banned in Russia), having become practically the sovereign master of the country, has formed its own government, which has assumed responsibility for the future of Afghanistan.

This is an interim government, as the Taliban themselves say, and cannot be called truly representative or inclusive. We do not see representatives of other ethnic groups here. But it seems that, of course, it is also necessary to work with him. And as for the recognition (of current Afghan authorities), I think I agree with those who have spoken on this score, we need to agree on our position on this issue," Putin told the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.