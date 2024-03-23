Open Menu

Netherlands Crush Scotland In Euro Warm-up

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Netherlands crush Scotland in Euro warm-up

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Netherlands scored three times in the closing stages to inflict a crushing 4-0 defeat on Scotland in Friday's friendly.

In a match-up of two sides preparing for the start of Euro 2024 in June, it was encouraging outing for the Dutch and troubling one for the visitors.

Ronald Koeman's team took the lead when Tijjani Reijnders fired home from long-range just before half-time in Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena.

Scotland's Lawrence Shankland hit the bar in the second half and the visitors paid the price for that miss in a late collapse.

Georginio Wijnaldum headed the second goal for the Netherlands before substitutes Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen netted the final minutes.

Worryingly for Scotland boss Steve Clarke, his men have conceded 18 goals in their last six winless matches, losing four of those fixtures.

They have also conceded more than twice in six consecutive games for the first time since 1961.

Clarke's side, who face hosts Germany in the opening game of Euro 2024, will aim to get back on track against Northern Ireland in another friendly at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

"It's a strange one. Obviously sore, losing 4-0 you can't really dress it up, it was painful," Clarke said.

"For 70 minutes it was really good then we concede a poor second goal. The biggest difference between the sides was clinical finishing.

"It is one to go away and digest but not get too emotional. There are plenty of positives."

In contrast, Netherlands have won four consecutive games for the first time since 2013.

"During the first hour Scotland were the better team. It was a little bit unbelievable that they didn't score because they had so many chances," Koeman said.

"We need to play better football. We had many mistakes and we have to do better in Germany."

Koeman included top Names Liverpool duo Virgil Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, as well as Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay in his line-up.

Despite that star power, the Scots started well and Hearts striker Shankland headed over with an early opportunity.

Billy Gilmour teed up Ryan Christie, but Netherlands keeper Flekken tipped the ball on to the bar.

But in the 40th minute, AC Milan midfielder Reijnders took a pass from Gakpo and curled a fine finish past Angus Gunn for his first international goal.

Gunn had to make a great save from Depay's shot on the turn in the second half, while John McGinn's shot was parried by Flekken.

Christie headed a McGinn cross narrowly wide and Gunn saved from Gakpo's 20-yard drive at the other end.

When Shankland found himself through with just Flekken to beat, his shot clipped the bar to Clarke's frustration on the touchline.

Netherlands doubled their lead in the 72nd minute when Gakpo's cross was headed in by Wijnaldum from close-range.

Former Manchester United striker Weghorst nodded in from a corner with six minutes left and Malen sprinted clear to compound Scotland's misery with a cool finish two minutes later.

Related Topics

Football Poor Fine Germany Liverpool Amsterdam Van Lawrence Lead Price Cody Memphis Ireland Netherlands Euro Manchester United June From Top Atletico Madrid AC Milan

Recent Stories

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

10 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

10 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

10 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

10 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

10 hours ago
 Flag change on new England football kit causes upr ..

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

10 hours ago
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

11 hours ago
 LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

11 hours ago
 HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in se ..

HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

11 hours ago
 Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropp ..

Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas

11 hours ago
 Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisala ..

Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad

11 hours ago
 New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

11 hours ago

More Stories From World