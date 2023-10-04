Open Menu

Network Failure Causes Railway Shutdown In Canada's Toronto

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Network failure causes railway shutdown in Canada's Toronto

A network-wide system failure led to a railway shutdown Tuesday in Canada's biggest city Toronto

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- A network-wide system failure led to a railway shutdown Tuesday in Canada's biggest city Toronto.

Issuing a statement Tuesday afternoon, Metrolinx, the regional transport operator in Canada's Ontario Province, said that the network-wide system failure affected all rail corridors.

"There is a CN network-wide system failure that is affecting all rail corridors. Trains are held at their nearest stations. Our teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely.

We will provide an update when more information becomes available," Metrolinx said on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thousands of rush-hour commuters were affected by delays and cancellations throughout the day. The railway line connects Toronto's downtown area to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area.

The railway shutdown also appeared to lead to surge pricing on ride-hailing apps like Uber throughout the day, as demand for alternate routes grew, reported local media.

Related Topics

Canada Social Media Twitter Hamilton Toronto Ontario Lead Media All Uber

Recent Stories

Official FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 them ..

Official FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 theme  launched

3 minutes ago
 ARDECO in talks to establish oil, gas companies

ARDECO in talks to establish oil, gas companies

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s Purebred Arabian Camel Festiv ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s Purebred Arabian Camel Festival returns on 27 October

18 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights national oil compani ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights national oil companies&#039; role in shaping low-c ..

33 minutes ago
 SNOC signs agreement to establish largest solar en ..

SNOC signs agreement to establish largest solar energy station in Sharjah

33 minutes ago
 'Unusually risky': Kenya faces scrutiny over Haiti ..

'Unusually risky': Kenya faces scrutiny over Haiti mission

22 minutes ago
Secretary health visits drug testing lab

Secretary health visits drug testing lab

35 minutes ago
 'Navigating Peace & Security in Region & Beyond' m ..

'Navigating Peace & Security in Region & Beyond' moot on Oct 5

35 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner reviews polio eradication camp ..

Deputy Commissioner reviews polio eradication campaign

35 minutes ago
 Third season of 'Schoolympics' games to start from ..

Third season of 'Schoolympics' games to start from Nov 6

35 minutes ago
 Aajiz Dhamrah condoles death of Former MNA

Aajiz Dhamrah condoles death of Former MNA

35 minutes ago
 AG (Treasury) Sindh urges quick resolution of gove ..

AG (Treasury) Sindh urges quick resolution of government employees' pension issu ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World