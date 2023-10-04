A network-wide system failure led to a railway shutdown Tuesday in Canada's biggest city Toronto

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- A network-wide system failure led to a railway shutdown Tuesday in Canada's biggest city Toronto.

Issuing a statement Tuesday afternoon, Metrolinx, the regional transport operator in Canada's Ontario Province, said that the network-wide system failure affected all rail corridors.

"There is a CN network-wide system failure that is affecting all rail corridors. Trains are held at their nearest stations. Our teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely.

We will provide an update when more information becomes available," Metrolinx said on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thousands of rush-hour commuters were affected by delays and cancellations throughout the day. The railway line connects Toronto's downtown area to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area.

The railway shutdown also appeared to lead to surge pricing on ride-hailing apps like Uber throughout the day, as demand for alternate routes grew, reported local media.