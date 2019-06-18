New 6-Party Talks on Afghanistan to Take Place in Tehran in Fall- Russian Security Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) A new round of six-party consultations on the Afghan issue is scheduled to take place in Iran 's capital city of Tehran this fall, the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

Another round of talks in the said format was held earlier in the day on the sidelines of the international meeting of high representatives for security, currently ongoing in the Russian city of Ufa.

"The six-party consultations on Afghanistan with the participation of representatives of Afghanistan, India, Iran, China, Pakistan and Russia were held on the sidelines of the forum in Ufa.

The Russian side was represented by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev ... It is planned that extensive multilateral consultations on Afghanistan will be held in fall in Tehran," the press service said.

The council added that during the talks, the parties confirmed importance of joint efforts in addressing challenges and threats to security emanating from the territory of Afghanistan.

The 10th international meeting on security started earlier in the day with nearly 120 countries in attendance. The previous edition of the event was held in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi.