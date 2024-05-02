Open Menu

New Flowering Plant Species Discovered In SW China

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM

New flowering plant species discovered in SW China

GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of impatiens in southwest China's Guizhou Province and named it Impatiens beipanjiangensis.

The yellow flowers are described in a paper published in a recent edition of the journal PhytoKeys.

The species is named after the Beipanjiang River Basin in Panzhou City, where a team of botanists first found the specimen in October 2019 during a field survey, said Xu Jian, a member of the team and a researcher with the Guizhou Botanical Garden.

Botanists have so far located about 5,100 plants of the species mostly in the humid valley environment 1,300-1,500 meters above sea level.

The new species, which flowers in October and November, is similar to some other impatiens species in morphology but has significant differences in its sepals, pollen, seed, and other traits, according to researchers.

Related Topics

China Jian October November 2019

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

14 minutes ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

14 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

17 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

17 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

18 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

20 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

20 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

22 hours ago

More Stories From World