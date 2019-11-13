UrduPoint.com
New Georgian Defense Minister Sees Low Risks Of New War With Country's Participation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 03:40 AM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Georgian authorities implement pragmatic and prudent policies that have minimized the risk of recurrence of an armed conflict involving the country, its new defense minister, Irakli Garibashvili, said Tuesday.

"Under the pragmatic, correct and reasonable policy of our leadership, the risks of recurrence of an armed conflict are minimized," the minister said on the air of the Imedi broadcaster.

This is the logical result of the policy that was introduced in Georgia by the team of Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling party Georgian Dream, Garibashvili said.

The last time Georgia participated in a military conflict was the 2008 war with the breakaway republic of South Ossetia.

