UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Greek Government Says Leftist Rule Cost Country Over $100Bln

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:40 PM

New Greek Government Says Leftist Rule Cost Country Over $100Bln

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The spokesman of Greece's new conservative government, Stelios Petsas, argued on Wednesday that years of governance by the leftist Syriza party cost the nation more than 100 billion of Euros ($111 billion).

Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras took to Facebook on Wednesday to congratulate Greece on the first anniversary of its exit from the eight-year bailout program, which he likened to the arrival of Odysseus, a legendary Greek hero, to his home island of Ithaca.

"The modern Odyssey of the Greek people was extended by 4.5 years because Mr.

Tsipras wanted to become prime minister by any means. During his rise to power he destroyed the economy, threw away the sacrifices of the Greeks and burdened them with 10 billion euros worth of new austerity measures, which cost them and the future generations more than 100 billion euros," Petsas wrote.

He said that the Syriza government was punished for this "adventure" at the ballot box in July. The New Democracy party of business-friendly Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the snap general election by landslide on promises of tax cuts, foreign investment and growth.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Democracy Facebook Ithaca Greece July From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Election 2018

Recent Stories

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

21 minutes ago

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

21 minutes ago

Trump Says Russia, Other Regional Countries Must S ..

21 minutes ago

Late prof Dilshad conferred PhD degree after death ..

21 minutes ago

Abductors of Russian Sailors Allow Contact With Bo ..

22 minutes ago

Turkey-Russia-Iran Summit on Syria to be Held on S ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.