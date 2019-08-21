New Greek Government Says Leftist Rule Cost Country Over $100Bln

(@imziishan)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The spokesman of Greece's new conservative government, Stelios Petsas, argued on Wednesday that years of governance by the leftist Syriza party cost the nation more than 100 billion of Euros ($111 billion).

Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras took to Facebook on Wednesday to congratulate Greece on the first anniversary of its exit from the eight-year bailout program, which he likened to the arrival of Odysseus, a legendary Greek hero, to his home island of Ithaca.

"The modern Odyssey of the Greek people was extended by 4.5 years because Mr.

Tsipras wanted to become prime minister by any means. During his rise to power he destroyed the economy, threw away the sacrifices of the Greeks and burdened them with 10 billion euros worth of new austerity measures, which cost them and the future generations more than 100 billion euros," Petsas wrote.

He said that the Syriza government was punished for this "adventure" at the ballot box in July. The New Democracy party of business-friendly Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the snap general election by landslide on promises of tax cuts, foreign investment and growth.