New York Judge Fines Trump For Gag Order Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump's hush money trial fined the former president on Tuesday for defying a gag order and warned that further violations could result in jail time.

Judge Juan Merchan held Trump in contempt for violating his order that he not publicly attack witnesses, jurors or court staff and their relatives.

Merchan fined Trump $1,000 each for nine specific violations of the gag order.

He ordered him to remove seven "offending posts" from his Truth Social account and two from a campaign website by Tuesday afternoon.

The judge also warned the former president that he could be sent to jail if he continues to violate the gag order.

