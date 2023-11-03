New York State Assembly deputy speaker to visit Pakistan to strength people-to-people ties

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Phil Ramos, will pay a four-day visit to Pakistan, beginning Nov 4, in an effort to establish sister-state relationships between New York and the provinces of Punjab and Sindh.

Ramos will be accompanied by a team of the American-Pakistan Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), led by Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, its chairman. Others include Dr. Pervez Iqbal, a board member; Dr. Tariq Ibrahim, president of AAPA's foundation; Imtiaz Rahi, president of the Political Action Committee; Assad Chaudhry, secretary of finance, and Naeem Chaudhry, general secretary.

The sister-state relationship helps build collaboration between the two respective regions in various sectors including agriculture, education, health, trade, and culture.

According to a readout on the visit, Ramos will try to facilitate Pakistani Americans getting medical insurance in Pakistan. Till now, they have to pay through their own pockets if they get medical treatment in Pakistan, despite paying costly bills for health insurance in the US.

"If the issue is resolved, both countries will equally reap the monetary benefits of this development," it said.

During the hectic visit to Pakistan, Ramos will visit Islamabad, Lahore, Jaranwala, and Karachi and meet top Pakistani officials in his effort to strengthen people-to-people relations.

