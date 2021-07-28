UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York's Met Opera Mandates Vaccines For New Season

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:45 PM

New York's Met Opera mandates vaccines for new season

:New York's Metropolitan Opera will require audiences and performers to be fully vaccinated for its upcoming season, the house announced Tuesday amid debate in the United States about mandatory vaccinations

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :New York's Metropolitan Opera will require audiences and performers to be fully vaccinated for its upcoming season, the house announced Tuesday amid debate in the United States about mandatory vaccinations.

The Met said all customers, staff and members of its orchestra and chorus will need to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for performances in the 2021-22 season.

"The Met will be a fully vaccinated house," the prestigious institution said in an email sent to patrons.

Children under the age of 12, a group currently ineligible for vaccines, will not be allowed to enter the Met even if the adults accompanying them are vaccinated.

The announcement comes as parts of the United States move towards vaccine mandates due to fears over rising cases caused by the Delta variant.

California and New York City announced Monday that public sector workers would need to get vaccinated or take weekly tests.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs became the first Federal agency to impose a mandate when it announced this week it would require more than 100,000 health care personnel to get Covid-19 vaccines.

New York officials said Tuesday that proof of vaccination would also be required for a concert on August 21 in Central Park to celebrate the city's post-Covid reopening, with Bruce Springsteen, Andrea Bocelli and Paul Simon slated to be among the performers.

Broadway -- due to fully return in September -- has not issued a general vaccine mandate, but two shows, "Springsteen on Broadway" and "Pass Over," have announced that audiences must be vaccinated.

The Met employs more than 3,000 staffers, the largest performing arts organization in the United States.

It has been closed since the coronavirus broke out in New York in March 2020 and is hoping to open at the end of September.

During the shutdown, the institution was rocked by labor tensions over proposed wage cuts.

Tentative agreements with unions representing its chorus and stagehands have been reached in recent weeks.

Related Topics

York New York United States March August September 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.62 a barrel T ..

50 seconds ago

PM calls for inclusive political settlement in Afg ..

2 minutes ago

Tropical storm makes landfall in northern Japan

35 seconds ago

Foreign Currency Account Scheme 28th July, 2021

37 seconds ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

39 seconds ago

Hungary's Milak wins men's Olympic 200m butterfly ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.