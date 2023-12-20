Open Menu

New Zealand Down Bangladesh In Second ODI Despite Sarkar's Superb Innings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

New Zealand down Bangladesh in second ODI despite Sarkar's superb innings

Nelson, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Henry Nicholls fell agonizingly short of a century on Wednesday as New Zealand eased to a seven-wicket win and sealed victory in their one-day international series against Bangladesh.

A superb 169 off 151 balls from opener Soumya Sarkar was not enough to end Bangladesh's miserable ODI streak in New Zealand, where they have now lost all of their 18 previous 50-over matches against the Black Caps.

"The way the openers set the innings up was outstanding," said New Zealand captain Tom Latham.

"We also had two good partnerships to put us in a good position.

It was very clinical," he added.

In a strong batting display by the hosts, Nicholls and Will Young hammered 128 for the second wicket. Latham and Nicholls then teamed up to grab 56 more for the third as New Zealand's batters dominated.

The win in Nelson gives New Zealand an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after their 44-run win in the first game on Sunday. The third and final ODI will be played in Napier on Saturday.

Sarkar's boundary-heavy innings took the visitors to a respectable 291 all out. But Nicholls led a strong Black Caps reply with 95 off 99 balls, steering the hosts to a comfortable victory.

Related Topics

Century Bangladesh Young Nelson Napier Lead Soumya Sarkar Henry Nicholls Sunday All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

55 minutes ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

59 minutes ago
 PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

12 hours ago
Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

12 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

12 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

12 hours ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

13 hours ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

13 hours ago
 National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qua ..

National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills held

13 hours ago

More Stories From World