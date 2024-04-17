Open Menu

New Zealand, Thailand To Build Strategic Partnership

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM

New Zealand, Thailand to build strategic partnership

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) New Zealand and Thailand will upgrade their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership by 2026, the prime ministers of the two countries said on Wednesday.

"New Zealand and Thailand have a lot to offer each other. We have a strong mutual desire to build on our long-standing and warm relationship," Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said after meeting with his Thai counterpart, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, in Bangkok.

The elevating of the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership is also to mark 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2026, a New Zealand government statement cited Luxon as saying.

The prime ministers discussed opportunities to strengthen the relationship across defense and security, education, and people-to-people links, the statement said.

Economic cooperation was another key focus of the meeting, including setting a shared goal to triple two-way trade by 2045, it said, adding that Thailand is a consistent top 10 two-way trade partner for New Zealand. E

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Education Bangkok Government Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

22 minutes ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

23 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

50 minutes ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

1 hour ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

15 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

15 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

15 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

15 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From World