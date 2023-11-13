Open Menu

NFL: Results And Standings

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 10:10 AM

NFL: Results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League after Sunday's games

Indianapolis 10 New England 6, at Frankfurt, Germany

Houston 30 Cincinnati 27

New Orleans 19 Minnesota 27

Green Bay 19 Pittsburgh 23

Tennessee 6 Tampa Bay 20

San Francisco 34 Jacksonville 3

Cleveland 33 Baltimore 31

Atlanta 23 Arizona 25

Detroit 41 Los Angeles Chargers 38

New York Giants 17 Dallas 49

Washington 26 Seattle 29

New York Jets 12 Las Vegas 16

Played Thursday

Carolina 13 Chicago 16

Playing Monday

Denver at Buffalo

Standings (w l t pct pf pa)

American Football Conference

East

Miami 6 3 0 .667 285 225

Buffalo 5 4 0 .556 240 160

N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 144 172

New England 2 8 0 .200 141 238

North

Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 270 157

Pittsburgh 6 3 0 .667 156 182

Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 214 170

Cincinnati 5 4 0 .

556 182 192

South

Jacksonville 6 3 0 .667 196 190

Houston 5 4 0 .556 217 192

Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 242 248

Tennessee 3 6 0 .333 154 180

West

Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 208 143

Las Vegas 5 5 0 .500 172 205

L.A. Chargers 4 5 0 .444 239 215

Denver 3 5 0 .375 172 226

National Football Conference

East

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 252 195

Dallas 6 3 0 .667 269 165

Washington 4 6 0 .400 217 274

N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 118 266

North

Detroit 7 2 0 .778 241 203 38

Minnesota 6 4 0 .600 233 209

Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 179 182

Chicago 3 7 0 .300 204 255

South

New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 214 198

Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 178 173

Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 189 217

Carolina 1 8 0 .111 153 242

West

San Francisco 6 3 0 .667 252 143

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 200 201

L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 178

Arizona 2 8 0 .200 176 263

