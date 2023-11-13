NFL: Results And Standings
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League after Sunday's games
Indianapolis 10 New England 6, at Frankfurt, Germany
Houston 30 Cincinnati 27
New Orleans 19 Minnesota 27
Green Bay 19 Pittsburgh 23
Tennessee 6 Tampa Bay 20
San Francisco 34 Jacksonville 3
Atlanta 23 Arizona 25
Detroit 41 Los Angeles Chargers 38
Washington 26 Seattle 29
Played Thursday
Carolina 13 Chicago 16
Playing Monday
Denver at Buffalo
Standings (w l t pct pf pa)
American Football Conference
East
Miami 6 3 0 .667 285 225
Buffalo 5 4 0 .556 240 160
N.Y. Jets 4 5 0 .444 144 172
New England 2 8 0 .200 141 238
North
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 270 157
Pittsburgh 6 3 0 .667 156 182
Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 214 170
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .
556 182 192
South
Jacksonville 6 3 0 .667 196 190
Houston 5 4 0 .556 217 192
Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 242 248
Tennessee 3 6 0 .333 154 180
West
Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 208 143
Las Vegas 5 5 0 .500 172 205
L.A. Chargers 4 5 0 .444 239 215
Denver 3 5 0 .375 172 226
National Football Conference
East
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 252 195
Dallas 6 3 0 .667 269 165
Washington 4 6 0 .400 217 274
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 118 266
North
Detroit 7 2 0 .778 241 203 38
Minnesota 6 4 0 .600 233 209
Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 179 182
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 204 255
South
New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 214 198
Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 178 173
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 189 217
Carolina 1 8 0 .111 153 242
West
San Francisco 6 3 0 .667 252 143
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 200 201
L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 178
Arizona 2 8 0 .200 176 263