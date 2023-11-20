NFL: Results And Standings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 10:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League after Sunday's games:
Pittsburgh 10 Cleveland 13
Los Angeles Chargers 20 Green Bay 23
New York Giants 31 Washington 19
Dallas 33 Carolina 10
Tennessee 14 Jacksonville 34
Arizona 16 Houston 21
Tampa Bay 14 San Francisco 27
Seattle 16 Los Angeles Rams 17
Minnesota 20 Denver 21
Played Thursday
Cincinnati 20 Baltimore 34
Monday's game
Philadelphia at Kansas City
Standings (w l t pct pf pa)
American Football Conference
2023 Projections
East
Miami 7 3 0 .700 305 238
Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 294 190
N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 150 204
New England 2 8 0 .200 141 238
North
Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 304 177
Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 227 180
Pittsburgh 6 4 0 .600 166 195
Cincinnati 5 5 0 .
500 202 226
South
Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 230 204
Houston 6 4 0 .600 238 208
Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 242 248
Tennessee 3 7 0 .300 168 214
West
Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 208 143
Las Vegas 5 6 0 .455 185 225
Denver 5 5 0 .500 217 268
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 259 238
National Football Conference
East
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 252 195
Dallas 7 3 0 .700 302 175
Washington 4 7 0 .364 236 305
N.Y. Giants 3 8 0 .273 149 285
North
Detroit 8 2 0 .800 272 229
Minnesota 6 5 0 .545 253 230
Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 202 202
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 230 286
South
New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 214 198
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 189 217
Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 192 200
Carolina 1 9 0 .100 163 275
West
San Francisco 7 3 0 .700 279 157
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 216 218
L.A. Rams 4 6 0 .400 195 220
Arizona 2 9 0 .182 192 284