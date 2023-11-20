Open Menu

NFL: Results And Standings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 10:20 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League after Sunday's games:

Pittsburgh 10 Cleveland 13

Chicago 26 Detroit 31

Los Angeles Chargers 20 Green Bay 23

Las Vegas 13 Miami 20

New York Giants 31 Washington 19

Dallas 33 Carolina 10

Tennessee 14 Jacksonville 34

Arizona 16 Houston 21

Tampa Bay 14 San Francisco 27

New York Jets 6 Buffalo 32

Seattle 16 Los Angeles Rams 17

Minnesota 20 Denver 21

Played Thursday

Cincinnati 20 Baltimore 34

Monday's game

Philadelphia at Kansas City

Standings (w l t pct pf pa)

American Football Conference

East

Miami 7 3 0 .700 305 238

Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 294 190

N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 150 204

New England 2 8 0 .200 141 238

North

Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 304 177

Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 227 180

Pittsburgh 6 4 0 .600 166 195

Cincinnati 5 5 0 .

500 202 226

South

Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 230 204

Houston 6 4 0 .600 238 208

Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 242 248

Tennessee 3 7 0 .300 168 214

West

Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 208 143

Las Vegas 5 6 0 .455 185 225

Denver 5 5 0 .500 217 268

L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 259 238

National Football Conference

East

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 252 195

Dallas 7 3 0 .700 302 175

Washington 4 7 0 .364 236 305

N.Y. Giants 3 8 0 .273 149 285

North

Detroit 8 2 0 .800 272 229

Minnesota 6 5 0 .545 253 230

Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 202 202

Chicago 3 8 0 .273 230 286

South

New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 214 198

Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 189 217

Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 192 200

Carolina 1 9 0 .100 163 275

West

San Francisco 7 3 0 .700 279 157

Seattle 6 4 0 .600 216 218

L.A. Rams 4 6 0 .400 195 220

Arizona 2 9 0 .182 192 284

