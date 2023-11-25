NFL: Results And Standings
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Results and standings in the National Football League after Friday's game:
Thursday's results:
Washington 10 Dallas 45
San Francisco 31 Seattle 13
Sunday's games:
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Carolina at Tennessee
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis
New England at New York Giants
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona
Kansas City at Las Vegas
Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers
Monday's game:
Chicago at Minnesota
Standings (w l t pct pf pa)
American Football Conference
East
Miami 8 3 0 .727 339 251
Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 294 190
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 163 238
New England 2 8 0 .200 141 238
North
Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 304 177
Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 227 180
Pittsburgh 6 4 0 .
600 166 195
Cincinnati 5 5 0 .500 202 226
South
Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 230 204
Houston 6 4 0 .600 238 208
Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 242 248
Tennessee 3 7 0 .300 168 214
West
Kansas City 7 3 0 .700 225 164
Denver 5 5 0 .500 217 268
Las Vegas 5 6 0 .455 185 225
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 259 238
National Football Conference
East
Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 273 212
Dallas 8 3 0 .727 347 185
Washington 4 8 0 .333 246 350
N.Y. Giants 3 8 0 .273 149 285
North
Detroit 8 3 0 .727 294 258
Minnesota 6 5 0 .545 253 230
Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 231 224
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 230 286
South
New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 214 198
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 189 217
Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 192 200
Carolina 1 9 0 .100 163 275
West
San Francisco 8 3 0 .727 310 170
Seattle 6 5 0 .545 229 249
L.A. Rams 4 6 0 .400 195 220
Arizona 2 9 0 .182 192 284