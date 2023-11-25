Open Menu

NFL: Results And Standings

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 09:00 AM

NFL: Results and standings

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Results and standings in the National Football League after Friday's game:

Miami 34 New York Jets 13

Thursday's results:

Green Bay 29 Detroit 22

Washington 10 Dallas 45

San Francisco 31 Seattle 13

Sunday's games:

New Orleans at Atlanta

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

Carolina at Tennessee

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis

New England at New York Giants

Jacksonville at Houston

Cleveland at Denver

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona

Kansas City at Las Vegas

Buffalo at Philadelphia

Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers

Monday's game:

Chicago at Minnesota

Standings (w l t pct pf pa)

American Football Conference

East

Miami 8 3 0 .727 339 251

Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 294 190

N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 163 238

New England 2 8 0 .200 141 238

North

Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 304 177

Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 227 180

Pittsburgh 6 4 0 .

600 166 195

Cincinnati 5 5 0 .500 202 226

South

Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 230 204

Houston 6 4 0 .600 238 208

Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 242 248

Tennessee 3 7 0 .300 168 214

West

Kansas City 7 3 0 .700 225 164

Denver 5 5 0 .500 217 268

Las Vegas 5 6 0 .455 185 225

L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 259 238

National Football Conference

East

Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 273 212

Dallas 8 3 0 .727 347 185

Washington 4 8 0 .333 246 350

N.Y. Giants 3 8 0 .273 149 285

North

Detroit 8 3 0 .727 294 258

Minnesota 6 5 0 .545 253 230

Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 231 224

Chicago 3 8 0 .273 230 286

South

New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 214 198

Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 189 217

Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 192 200

Carolina 1 9 0 .100 163 275

West

San Francisco 8 3 0 .727 310 170

Seattle 6 5 0 .545 229 249

L.A. Rams 4 6 0 .400 195 220

Arizona 2 9 0 .182 192 284

Related Topics

Football Washington San Francisco Los Angeles Las Vegas Kansas City Jacksonville Green Bay Indianapolis Baltimore Cleveland Cincinnati Buffalo Pittsburgh Seattle New Orleans Dallas Tampa Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Sunday

Recent Stories

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

9 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

9 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

10 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

10 hours ago
 Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

10 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

10 hours ago
Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

10 hours ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

10 hours ago
 IWMB website launching ceremony held

IWMB website launching ceremony held

10 hours ago
 Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construct ..

Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construction projects

10 hours ago
 US economic uncertainty means bigger 'Black Friday ..

US economic uncertainty means bigger 'Black Friday' discounts

10 hours ago
 15-day campaign to control AIDS in Balochistan beg ..

15-day campaign to control AIDS in Balochistan begins on Nov 25: Dr. Qambrani

10 hours ago

More Stories From World