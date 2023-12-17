NFL: Results And Standings
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League on Saturday:
Minnesota 24 Cincinnati 27
Pittsburgh 13 Indianapolis 30
Playing Sunday
Chicago at Cleveland
Tampa Bay at Green Bay
Houston at Tennessee
New York Jets at Miami
Kansas City at New England
New York Giants at New Orleans
Atlanta at Carolina
Washington at Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco at Arizona
Dallas at Buffalo
Baltimore at Jacksonville
Playing Monday
Philadelphia at Seattle
Played Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers 21 Las Vegas 63
Standings (w l t pct pf pa)
American Football Conference
East
Miami 9 4 0 .692 411 294
Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 348 244
New York Jets 5 8 0 .385 201 257
New England 3 10 0 .231 169 272
North
Baltimore 10 3 0 .769 361 218
Cleveland 8 5 0 .615 289 272
Cincinnati 8 6 0 .571 307 311
Pittsburgh 7 7 0 .
500 223 280
South
Jacksonville 8 5 0 .615 312 290
Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 344 343
Houston 7 6 0 .538 287 279
Tennessee 4 8 0 .333 213 255
West
Kansas City 8 5 0 .615 292 228
Denver 7 7 0 .500 304 351
Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 265 280
Los Angeles Chargers 5 9 0 .357 303 345
National Football Conference
East
Philadelphia 10 3 0 .769 342 321
Dallas 10 3 0 .769 421 233
New York Giants 4 8 0 .333 159 292
Washington 4 9 0 .308 261 395
North
Detroit 10 4 0 .714 382 331
Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 290 269
Green Bay 6 7 0 .462 280 267
Chicago 5 8 0 .385 270 309
South
New Orleans 6 7 0 .462 285 261
Atlanta 6 7 0 .462 251 269
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 262 270
Carolina 1 12 0 .077 197 341
West
San Francisco 10 3 0 .769 380 205
Los Angeles Rams 6 7 0 .462 299 290
Seattle 6 7 0 .462 280 318
Arizona 3 10 0 .231 230 331