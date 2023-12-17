Open Menu

NFL: Results And Standings

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League on Saturday:

Minnesota 24 Cincinnati 27

Pittsburgh 13 Indianapolis 30

Denver 17 Detroit 42

Playing Sunday

Chicago at Cleveland

Tampa Bay at Green Bay

Houston at Tennessee

New York Jets at Miami

Kansas City at New England

New York Giants at New Orleans

Atlanta at Carolina

Washington at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco at Arizona

Dallas at Buffalo

Baltimore at Jacksonville

Playing Monday

Philadelphia at Seattle

Played Thursday

Los Angeles Chargers 21 Las Vegas 63

Standings (w l t pct pf pa)

American Football Conference

East

Miami 9 4 0 .692 411 294

Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 348 244

New York Jets 5 8 0 .385 201 257

New England 3 10 0 .231 169 272

North

Baltimore 10 3 0 .769 361 218

Cleveland 8 5 0 .615 289 272

Cincinnati 8 6 0 .571 307 311

Pittsburgh 7 7 0 .

500 223 280

South

Jacksonville 8 5 0 .615 312 290

Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 344 343

Houston 7 6 0 .538 287 279

Tennessee 4 8 0 .333 213 255

West

Kansas City 8 5 0 .615 292 228

Denver 7 7 0 .500 304 351

Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 265 280

Los Angeles Chargers 5 9 0 .357 303 345

National Football Conference

East

Philadelphia 10 3 0 .769 342 321

Dallas 10 3 0 .769 421 233

New York Giants 4 8 0 .333 159 292

Washington 4 9 0 .308 261 395

North

Detroit 10 4 0 .714 382 331

Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 290 269

Green Bay 6 7 0 .462 280 267

Chicago 5 8 0 .385 270 309

South

New Orleans 6 7 0 .462 285 261

Atlanta 6 7 0 .462 251 269

Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 262 270

Carolina 1 12 0 .077 197 341

West

San Francisco 10 3 0 .769 380 205

Los Angeles Rams 6 7 0 .462 299 290

Seattle 6 7 0 .462 280 318

Arizona 3 10 0 .231 230 331

