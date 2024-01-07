Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 11:00 AM

NFL: Results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) results and standings in the National Football League on Saturday:

Pittsburgh 17 Baltimore 10

Houston 23 Indianapolis 19

Playing Sunday

Cleveland at Cincinnati

Minnesota at Detroit

Jacksonville at Tennessee

New York Jets at New England

Atlanta at New Orleans

Tampa Bay at Carolina

Chicago at Green Bay

Denver at Las Vegas

Philadelphia at New York Giants

Seattle at Arizona

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco

Dallas at Washington

Buffalo at Miami

Standings (w l t pct pf pa)

American Football Conference

East

Miami 11 5 0 .688 482 370

Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 430 297

N.Y. Jets 6 10 0 .375 251 352

New England 4 12 0 .250 233 349

North

Baltimore 13 4 0 .765 483 280

Cleveland 11 5 0 .688 382 331

Pittsburgh 10 7 0 .588 304 324

Cincinnati 8 8 0 .500 335 370

South

Houston 10 7 0 .

588 377 353

Jacksonville 9 7 0 .563 357 343

Indianapolis 9 8 0 .529 396 415

Tennessee 5 11 0 .313 277 347

West

Kansas City 10 6 0 .625 358 282

Denver 8 8 0 .500 343 386

Las Vegas 7 9 0 .438 305 317

L.A. Chargers 5 11 0 .313 334 385

National Football Conference

East

Dallas 11 5 0 .688 471 305

Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688 423 401

N.Y. Giants 5 11 0 .313 239 397

Washington 4 12 0 .250 319 480

North

Detroit 11 5 0 .688 431 375

Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 366 341

Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 324 332

Chicago 7 9 0 .438 351 362

South

Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 339 325

New Orleans 8 8 0 .500 354 310

Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 304 325

Carolina 2 14 0 .125 236 407

West

San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 471 277

L.A. Rams 9 7 0 .563 383 357

Seattle 8 8 0 .500 343 382

Arizona 4 12 0 .250 310 434

afp

