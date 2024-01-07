NFL: Results And Standings
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) results and standings in the National Football League on Saturday:
Pittsburgh 17 Baltimore 10
Houston 23 Indianapolis 19
Playing Sunday
Cleveland at Cincinnati
Minnesota at Detroit
Jacksonville at Tennessee
New York Jets at New England
Atlanta at New Orleans
Tampa Bay at Carolina
Chicago at Green Bay
Denver at Las Vegas
Philadelphia at New York Giants
Seattle at Arizona
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco
Dallas at Washington
Buffalo at Miami
Standings (w l t pct pf pa)
American Football Conference
East
Miami 11 5 0 .688 482 370
Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 430 297
N.Y. Jets 6 10 0 .375 251 352
New England 4 12 0 .250 233 349
North
Baltimore 13 4 0 .765 483 280
Cleveland 11 5 0 .688 382 331
Pittsburgh 10 7 0 .588 304 324
Cincinnati 8 8 0 .500 335 370
South
Houston 10 7 0 .
588 377 353
Jacksonville 9 7 0 .563 357 343
Indianapolis 9 8 0 .529 396 415
Tennessee 5 11 0 .313 277 347
West
Kansas City 10 6 0 .625 358 282
Denver 8 8 0 .500 343 386
Las Vegas 7 9 0 .438 305 317
L.A. Chargers 5 11 0 .313 334 385
National Football Conference
East
Dallas 11 5 0 .688 471 305
Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688 423 401
N.Y. Giants 5 11 0 .313 239 397
Washington 4 12 0 .250 319 480
North
Detroit 11 5 0 .688 431 375
Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 366 341
Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 324 332
Chicago 7 9 0 .438 351 362
South
Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 339 325
New Orleans 8 8 0 .500 354 310
Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 304 325
Carolina 2 14 0 .125 236 407
West
San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 471 277
L.A. Rams 9 7 0 .563 383 357
Seattle 8 8 0 .500 343 382
Arizona 4 12 0 .250 310 434
afp