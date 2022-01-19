UrduPoint.com

NGOs Urge International Community To Ease Sanctions Against Mali Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 06:45 PM

NGOs Urge International Community to Ease Sanctions Against Mali Amid Humanitarian Crisis

A group of 13 NGOs urged the international community to grant humanitarian exceptions to sanctions imposed on Mali so that aid can reach Malians suffering from insecurity and food crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) A group of 13 NGOs urged the international community to grant humanitarian exceptions to sanctions imposed on Mali so that aid can reach Malians suffering from insecurity and food crisis.

The European Union said last week that it was planning to support the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sanctions imposed on Mali on January 9.

"Malians are already bearing the brunt of the humanitarian catastrophe, punctuated by horrifying attacks against civilians. Sanctions must not hold us back from delivering essential assistance in a country," Director for the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Mali Elena Vicario said in a statement published on NRC's website.

This statement was signed by 13 organizations including NRC, International Rescue Committee (IRC), CARE, Danish Refugee Council, and others. They demanded urgent measures that could ease the delivery of humanitarian aid to Malians.

More than a third of Mali's population or 7.5 million people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance with 1.

2 million facing food shortages. Millions of Malians are suffering from "drought, rising insecurity, and the economic impacts of COVID-19," according to the statement.

"Despite more than a third of the country's population being dependent on humanitarian aid, organizations working in Mali already face severe access constraints. It's imperative that the international community keeps responding to people's urgent needs, and that any new sanctions have concrete humanitarian exemptions," Franck Vannetelle, IRC Country Director in Mali, said in the statement.

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop announced in November 2021 that presidential and parliamentary elections initially scheduled for early 2022 in Mali would be postponed until 2025 due to the volatile security situation across the country. The move prompted ECOWAS leaders to deride Mali's military authorities and impose sanctions on the country on January 9.

In response, Malian authorities recalled ambassadors to the ECOWAS member states and closed land and air borders with them.

Related Topics

European Union Mali January November From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Top Dutch Officials to Visit Ukraine Soon - Report ..

Top Dutch Officials to Visit Ukraine Soon - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Two-day Japanese Calendar exhibition concludes at ..

Two-day Japanese Calendar exhibition concludes at Gandhara University

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner ensures timely construction of Indust ..

Commissioner ensures timely construction of Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur

15 minutes ago
 Over 6.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 6.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

15 minutes ago
 Bahria town to be covered during Anti-polio drive

Bahria town to be covered during Anti-polio drive

15 minutes ago
 Six die in fire at Spain retirement home

Six die in fire at Spain retirement home

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.