UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Suspends Twitter After Removal Of President's Tweet - Information Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:49 PM

Nigeria Suspends Twitter After Removal of President's Tweet - Information Minister

Nigeria on Friday issued an indefinite suspension notice for Twitter stating that some people use the platform to perform activities that threaten Nigeria's unity, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said in a statement released on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Nigeria on Friday issued an indefinite suspension notice for Twitter stating that some people use the platform to perform activities that threaten Nigeria's unity, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said in a statement released on Twitter.

"The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria," the minister said.

According to Mohammed, "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence" can no longer be tolerated.

The microblogging platform earlier in the week had removed the tweet by the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, which threatened separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra in the southeast of the country who had been attacking government offices.

In the tweet, which is now deleted, Buhari referred to the 1967-70 Nigerian Civil War and threatened to treat "those misbehaving today" in "the language they will understand."

Nigeria has moved to regulate social media in the country, especially after the Endsars protest against police brutality, which the government alleged was sponsored by the owner of Twitter, Jack Dorsey.

Responding to the suspension, Twitter said that the suspension by the largest democracy in Africa is "deeply concerning" and will "work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world."

Related Topics

Africa Protest World Police Democracy Social Media Twitter Threatened Lai Nigeria All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

South Korea trounce Turkmenistan but Lebanon keep ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan hosts World Environment Day, calls rich c ..

2 minutes ago

NA speaker invites opposition to sit for electoral ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus to Go to Court For Compensation of Losses ..

5 minutes ago

Hosting of WED, recognition of success of Imran Kh ..

5 minutes ago

Djokovic expects Musetti 'to play tennis of his li ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.