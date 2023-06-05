UrduPoint.com

Nine People Died From Drinking Surrogate Cider In Russia - Investigative Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Nine People Died From Drinking Surrogate Cider in Russia - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Nine people died from drinking surrogate cider in western Russia's Ulyanovsk Region, the regional department of the Russian Investigative Committee (IC) told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to our data, nine (people died from drinking cider)," the IC said.

The IC said earlier in the day that people got poisoned by the drink Mister Sidr produced in the neighboring Samara Region.

The police said that 193 eight-gallon barrels of cider were seized in the Ulyanovsk Region and the sale of the drink was ceased. Besides, a criminal case on the provision of poor quality services was opened, and under this case, an entrepreneur from Samara was detained.

The IC in the Samara Region told Sputnik earlier that two women died on Sunday night after being poisoned with cider. The local department of the IC also opened a criminal case on poor quality services.

