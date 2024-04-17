No 'nonsense' Dortmund face familiar foes PSG with Wembley on horizon

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the Champions League semi-finals, almost eight months after facing off in the opening match of their European campaigns.

The two sides emerged from this season's 'group of death', which also featured Italian giants AC Milan, who made last season's final four and ambitious Newcastle.

While PSG were tipped to go far in what has become Kylian Mbappe's farewell tour, Dortmund surprisingly topped the group.

The 1997 winners are now on the cusp of returning to a Wembley -- the venue of their 2013 Champions League final loss to arch-rivals Bayern Munich.

Although another London meeting with Bayern is possible with the Bavarians on the other side of the draw, Dortmund will need to first get past PSG, who needed to come from behind in their quarter final tie with Barcelona.

Dortmund delivered their worst performance in Europe this season at the Parc des Princes earlier this season but Edin Terzic's underdog side will back themselves to spring an upset in the competition which matters the most to PSG and their Qatari backers.