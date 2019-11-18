No opposition MPs elected in Belarus polls: official results

No opposition candidates were elected to the Belarus parliament, official election results showed Monday, with all 110 MPs representing parties loyal to strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko

The opposition lost their only two seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, dubbed a rubber-stamp parliament by critics, after being barred from standing in Sunday's polls.