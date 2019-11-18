UrduPoint.com
No Opposition MPs Elected In Belarus Polls: Official Results

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:16 PM

No opposition candidates were elected to the Belarus parliament, official election results showed Monday, with all 110 MPs representing parties loyal to strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :No opposition candidates were elected to the Belarus parliament, official election results showed Monday, with all 110 MPs representing parties loyal to strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The opposition lost their only two seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, dubbed a rubber-stamp parliament by critics, after being barred from standing in Sunday's polls.

