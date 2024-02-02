Open Menu

No Space For Islamophobia In Canada: PM Trudeau

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2024 | 12:04 PM

The incident, where someone threw two rocks through the mosque's window, occurred on Sunday, coinciding with the anniversary of a 2017 mosque attack in Quebec City that claimed six lives.

OTTAWA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday strongly condemned an attack on a mosque in Mississauga, Ontario, which authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

“Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities,” Trudeau stated on his social media platform. He described the attack as "cowardly, disturbing, and unacceptable," especially happening on the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the recent incident, as per CBC news.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims expressed concern, citing a troubling increase in Islamophobic incidents across the nation. Toronto authorities also reported a significant rise in antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes since the beginning of the Gaza conflict in November.

Globally, there has been a surge in antisemitism and Islamophobia following the October 7 attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel, resulting in Israeli casualties and subsequent military operations in Gaza. The conflict has led to a devastating toll on Gaza's population, with widespread displacement and loss of life.

