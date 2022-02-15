UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 'in All Our Interests': France's Engie

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Nord Stream 2 'in all our interests': France's Engie

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :French energy giant Engie warned Tuesday that a conflict between Russia and Ukraine would be "bad news" for Europe's gas supplies and defended the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline as being "in all our interests".

Engie is one of five European partners in the massive Russian pipeline running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline, which has been completed but is still awaiting regulatory approval in Germany, has become a key bargaining chip in the West's bid to stop Russia from invading Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has threatened to shut it down if Russia attacks its neighbour but Germany has maintained a more ambiguous stance, saying only there would be "consequences" for Nord Stream 2.

At a press conference after Engie released its annual earnings the group's CEO Catherine MacGregor stressed the importance of Russian gas for Europe.

