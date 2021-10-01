UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 02:50 AM

North Korea Says Test-Fired Newly-Developed Anti-Aircraft Missile on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The North Korean academy of Defense Science test-fired on Thursday a newly-developed anti-aircraft missile, the state-run KCNA news agency reported.

"The Academy of Defense Science of the DPRK test-fired a newly-developed anti-air missile on September 30. The test fire was aimed at confirming the general combat function of the missile and practical ability of the launching pad, radar and combat commanding vehicle," KCNA reported.

"The Academy of Defense Science announced that remarkable combat function of the latest anti-air missile was confirmed, which drastically increased the fast response, guiding accuracy and target hitting distance of the missile control system by introducing major new technology including the twin rudder controlling technique and double impulse flight mortar.

It said the recent test-firing is of great practical significance in the prospective research and development of different kinds of anti-air missile system," the news agency added.

