Open Menu

Northern Lao Province Holds Cultural Festival As Part Of Visit Laos Year 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Northern Lao province holds cultural festival as part of Visit Laos Year 2024

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Northern Laos' Bokeo province is hosting the Phakhuan Festival, a cultural festival to draw more tourists during Visit Laos Year 2024.

The festival, taking place from Tuesday to Wednesday, features a street market, an exhibition of agricultural products, and displays of the special craftsmanship of local ethnic groups, reflecting their customs and traditional way of life.

There will also be an almsgiving ceremony and other activities, Lao news Agency reported on Wednesday.

Phakhuan is the decorative ceremonial centerpiece of a Baci blessing ceremony.

Bokeo has 77 officially designated tourist sites, including 53 nature-based attractions, 14 cultural sites and 10 places of historical interest, enabling visitors to discover the real Laos and enjoy a laid-back lifestyle.

Related Topics

Visit Laos Market From

Recent Stories

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

30 minutes ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

41 minutes ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

15 hours ago
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

15 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

15 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

15 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

15 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

15 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

15 hours ago

More Stories From World