Northern Lao Province Holds Cultural Festival As Part Of Visit Laos Year 2024
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Northern Laos' Bokeo province is hosting the Phakhuan Festival, a cultural festival to draw more tourists during Visit Laos Year 2024.
The festival, taking place from Tuesday to Wednesday, features a street market, an exhibition of agricultural products, and displays of the special craftsmanship of local ethnic groups, reflecting their customs and traditional way of life.
There will also be an almsgiving ceremony and other activities, Lao news Agency reported on Wednesday.
Phakhuan is the decorative ceremonial centerpiece of a Baci blessing ceremony.
Bokeo has 77 officially designated tourist sites, including 53 nature-based attractions, 14 cultural sites and 10 places of historical interest, enabling visitors to discover the real Laos and enjoy a laid-back lifestyle.
